Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM
James Mallins Obituary
James Mallins

Newark Valley - James R. Mallins, 85, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maria, and four wonderful children Michael (Marion), Patricia, Karyn (Jeff), and Josey. James is also survived by 12 beautiful grandchildren Amber, Jaimie, Latasha, Connor, Shelby, Bettie, John, Hailey, Lindsay, Brianna, Jason, Lily, and his beloved pug Joey. Jim loved his country and served seven years with distinction in the Marines and Air Force. He was a member of St. John's Church in Newark Valley. Friends and family are invited to a period of visitation on March 18, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 9 o'clock, after which full military honors will be accorded. Memories and condolences may be written in Jim's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -