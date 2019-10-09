Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
James McCrone Obituary
James McCrone

Binghamton - James McCrone, 76, formerly of Binghamton died on Saturday October 5, 2019 in Maryland where he resided for the last several years. He was predeceased by his parents Francis A. McCrone and Thelma Fitch, step father Dewey Fitch, brothers Francis D. McCrone and Thomas McCrone. He is survived by his sister in law and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. The family will family will receive friends on Saturday at 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
