James Michael McGoff



Chenango Forks - A story of a life, the third child and son born to Francis "Owenie" and Rosemary (Keefe) McGoff on November 26, 1952. Raised with 8 brothers and sisters in your typical Irish Catholic family on the east side of Binghamton; bikes, toboggans, roller skates, writing four letter words with chalk on the side walk, the cottage, dad telling ghost stories, and sibling squabbles.



At 9 years old he was diagnosed with diabetes, juvenile or today, type I diabetes. The pancreas is a nasty little organ, it tried to take his life several times but he persevered until September 24, 2020 when he succumbed to pancreatic cancer.



He attended St Mary's, East Jr, and graduated from North High. He worked for NY State DMV and the Binghamton Psychiatric Center for a number of years.



In 1980 he met his wife Mary (yes she was 18), "now I have loved you like a baby, like some lonesome child, and I have loved you in a tame way, and I have loved you wild!! (Eagles)". We were blessed with four beautiful children and in 1989 he became one of the original Mr. Moms; from getting them dressed, breakfasts, packing lunches, getting on the school bus, illnesses, driving to school, swim meets, soccer and baseball games, dinners, school dances, broken hearts, and even braiding the girls' hair.



Jim absolutely loved music from the Beatles, Eric Burdon, CCR, Harry Chapin, Tom Petty, and Dave Matthews to the Zac Brown Band. We know if there's a Rock and Roll heaven, you'll be there (not in the cheap seats)! He loved cars and motorcycles; we use to joke that if someone showed up in our driveway with a tank, he'd learn to drive it. He also loved Diet Coke, butter, and donuts!



The long and winding road, not always the easiest of paths did we follow but we did laugh a little, cry a little, and yes, occasionally peed in our shoe.



He is survived by his wife Mary, their children James Owen McGoff, Kaitlin Anne and Randy Walker, Molly Lynn and Albert Hecker, and Maggie Marie McGoff. Their grandchildren Keegan, Brayden, Abel, Clay, Ayla, Shay, and Axton. His children and grandchildren Teresa and Ben Mushik, Jeremy McGoff, and Jason and Jen McGoff and family. His siblings Michael and Donna McGoff, Kevin and Linda McGoff, Kathryn (Kak) McGoff, John and Susie McGoff, Patricia (Patti) and Joseph Roach, Rosemary (Rosie) McGoff, Elaine (Lainers) McGoff, and Joseph (Joey - love ya man!) and Maria McGoff. Many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 10am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton.



We could not have made it through this without all of you; the donut deliveries, funny bones, afternoon drop offs of life savers, the late night runs to Philly, the odd job men (and women too), chicken soup, chicken and biscuits, sub sandwiches, pizza, just the love and caring I know he felt and we felt through this difficult time. Thank you will never be enough!



Slan Abhaile! Slan Go Foill!



"To the world you may be one person, but to me you were the world".









