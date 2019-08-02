|
James "Jim" Michael Myers
Endwell - passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife Rosemary of 51 years and children James J. Myers (Tammy) and Marisa Hadaway (Harley); grandchildren Lauren, Nathan and Adalyn Myers and Brayden, Dominic and Bryson Hadaway; sister Missie Dunham (Ron) and niece and nephew Kristen and Michael; and his dog Peanut. Jim graduated from Seton High School in Endicott. He furthered his education at Springfield College in Massachusetts where he also received his Masters Degree. He then attended Cortland College where he received his Administrative Certificate. Jim worked as a Physical Education teacher at Endwell Elementary and later became the Assistant Principal at Maine Endwell High School serving the district for over 30 years. While at the High School Jim was a coach for Freshman football, JV Boys Basketball and JV and Varsity Boys soccer. Jim loved his job and strived to make a difference in his students lives. He was always able to find the goodness in them. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his grandchildren. He looked forward to attending their sports games and school activities. Jim always looked forward to an annual family vacation in Ocean City, MA and eating fried shrimp every night. In his spare time Jim enjoyed reading mystery novels, taking long walks with his dog and attending local sports events. He especially enjoyed watching hockey and was a season ticket holder since the first day of the Broome Dusters until the present day. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Monday at 11:00am at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00am until the time of the mass at the Church of the Holy Family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choice. "If you could see yourself the way that others do - the kindness in your smile, the strength in your decisions, the wisdom in your words - you'd see someone who's admired, who's an inspiration to others and who's very, very special." We love you Jim, Dad and Papa
