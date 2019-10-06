|
James Michael Ryczak
Cocoa, FL - James Michael Ryczak, age 79 of Cocoa, FL passed away at home on Thursday September 19, 2019. Born on September 13, 1940, in Dickson City, PA to the late Stanley and Josephine Ryczak of Binghamton, NY. He retired in 1995, as a Lead Civil Engineer for the State of New York. He volunteered for several years as a firefighter for the Kirkwood, NY Fire Dept. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara; daughter, Catherine Ryczak; daughter, Sandra Walker and husband Michael; daughter, Anne Marie Nitto and husband Jon; grandson, Maxwell James Walker; granddaughter, Isabella Grace Nitto; sister, Lorraine Barno; brother, Robert Ryczak and wife Rita, and many nieces and nephews. He always had a ready smile and a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was an avid hunter, boater and love for the outdoors. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. A memorial will take place on Saturday October 12, 2019 from 1-3 pm in Cocoa, FL. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, Fl, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019