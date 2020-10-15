1/1
James P. Bohn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James P. Bohn

Binghamton - James P. Bohn, 60, died unexpectedly October 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 24 years, Susan Bohn, his children Ryan Wall and Gabrielle Blodgett, his parents John and Mary Bohn, sister Sandi Howard and grandchildren Brian Wall and Layla Blodgett, his mother-in-law Norma Elliott and brother-in-law Stuart (Patricia) Elliott, several nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved Dachshund Rachel. Jim was a skilled iron worker and a proud and dedicated member of the Iron Workers Union. He was loyal to his trade and his brother iron workers. He enjoyed gardening. Jim loved Rock-n-Roll, especially Billy Joel. Pianoman was his favorite song which he always enjoyed singing.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Saturday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. An event to celebrate his life will be held at a later date and time to be determined. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
My heart is heavy filled with sadness and sorrow you will be missed placed in my heart forever
Eloise Crowley
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved