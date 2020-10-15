James P. Bohn
Binghamton - James P. Bohn, 60, died unexpectedly October 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 24 years, Susan Bohn, his children Ryan Wall and Gabrielle Blodgett, his parents John and Mary Bohn, sister Sandi Howard and grandchildren Brian Wall and Layla Blodgett, his mother-in-law Norma Elliott and brother-in-law Stuart (Patricia) Elliott, several nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved Dachshund Rachel. Jim was a skilled iron worker and a proud and dedicated member of the Iron Workers Union. He was loyal to his trade and his brother iron workers. He enjoyed gardening. Jim loved Rock-n-Roll, especially Billy Joel. Pianoman was his favorite song which he always enjoyed singing.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Saturday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. An event to celebrate his life will be held at a later date and time to be determined.