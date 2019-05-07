|
James "Jim" P. Campbell
Owego, New York - James "Jim" P. Campbell, 70, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Florence Campbell; sister, Joyce Campbell. He is survived by his two sons and daughter-in-law, James and Karen Campbell, Jeremy Campbell; granddaugther, Jamie Campbell; adopted grandson, Wyatt Gibson; two sisters, Shirley Wiggins, Mary Markovich; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Marion Campbell; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim's family will receive friends Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences may be made to Jim's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 7, 2019