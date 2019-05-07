Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. "Jim" Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James P. "Jim" Campbell Obituary
James "Jim" P. Campbell

Owego, New York - James "Jim" P. Campbell, 70, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Florence Campbell; sister, Joyce Campbell. He is survived by his two sons and daughter-in-law, James and Karen Campbell, Jeremy Campbell; granddaugther, Jamie Campbell; adopted grandson, Wyatt Gibson; two sisters, Shirley Wiggins, Mary Markovich; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Marion Campbell; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim's family will receive friends Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences may be made to Jim's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now