James P. Cleary


1940 - 2019
James P. Cleary

Vestal - On Tuesday December 3, 2019 James P. Cleary loving husband and father passed away at the age of 79 after a long battle with Parkinson Disease. He was a professional Bus Driver for companies such as Laidlaw and Catholic Charities. Jim loved his cars, antiques and collecting. He was meticulous about his hair and never being on time…anytime. He was predeceased by his beloved son Michael and his parents Peter and Margaret Cleary; sister Colleen; nephew William Mann and niece Julia Mann. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sue; 3 nieces Becky, Carolyn and Suzanne; nephew Johnny; several brother and sister in laws. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 3pm to 4pm with a Memorial Service to follow at the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd, 360 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Willow Point Resident's Christmas Gift Fund, Attn: Activities Dept.- Marilynn, 3700 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019
