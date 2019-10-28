|
Deacon James P. Crowley
Johnson City - Deacon James P. Crowley, 78, died on October 27, 2019 at Hilltop Campus-United Methodist Homes following a struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Predeceased in his family were his mother and father, Josephine and Joseph Crowley; brothers William and Joseph Crowley; sister Patricia Bush and his only son Michael Crowley which was a very difficult and sad time. James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anita (Yankalunas) Crowley; his sister Marian Crowley; his sister-in-law Nancy Crowley as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. James was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, NJ. He graduated from Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT in 1963. Jim spent 3 years in Army Intelligence, the last year was in Korea. Jim was employed by IBM for 26 years. He then was a teacher of Theology at Seton Catholic Central for 11 years. He loved working with the students. In 1989, Jim was ordained a Deacon of the Catholic Church and went on to serve the people of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church in Vestal for 25 years. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Thursday at 12 noon. The Most Rev. Douglas J. Lucia, Bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse, will be the Main Celebrant. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jim's memory may be made to Loaves and Fishes Pantry, 165 Clifton Boulevard, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019