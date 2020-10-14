James P. McCormick, Jr.
James P. McCormick, Jr., 95, formerly of Vestal, NY passed away October 12 at Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Gloria Donlon McCormick who passed four days earlier on October 8, 2020, his parents, James P. McCormick, Sr. and Loretta Constable McCormick, his sister Rosemary Larko and brother-in-law Edward Larko. He is survived by three sons, James P. III and Charlene McCormick, Wilmington, DE, Michael and Janet McCormick, Somerville, NJ, and John McCormick, Astoria, NY; two daughters, Dr. Jayne McCormick and Dr. Jacques Ramey, Sandia Park, NM, Mary McCormick and John Sandklev, Doylestown, PA; eight grandchildren, Patrick and Kelly McCormick, Todd and Jen McCormick, Dr. Kevin and Dr. Kristen McCormick, Matthew, Robert & Stephen McCormick, Shannen and Sean Ramey; seven great grandchildren, Quinn and Rory McCormick, Lilly and Ian McCormick, Declan, Ronan and Madden McCormick. Jim was a 1943 graduate of Johnson City High School and a Navy Veteran of WWII. He graduated from the University of Scranton in 1951 and was subsequently employed by Ansco Corp., State of NY and Singer-Link where he worked for 36 years. He retired as Vice-President-Controller and Chief Financial Officer. Jim's greatest joy and love was his wonderful family. He liked to read, listen to music, travel and play golf. He was a past member of the Binghamton, Sea Pines and Woodside Plantation Country Clubs. Services and interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to Fraxa Research Foundation, 10 Prince Place, Newbury Port, MA 01950 would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com