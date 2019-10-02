|
James Parker "Jim" Randall
Franklin, VA - James Parker "Jim" Randall, 77, went to heaven on September 30, 2019. Born in Binghamton, New York, he was the son of the late James Edgar Randall and Mabel Parker Randall Wilcox and was also predeceased by a sister Patty Bales. Jim was a graduate of the New York State Police Academy and was a retired NY State Trooper. Jim was a former Binghamton Policeman and NY State National Guardsman. After his retirement he was affiliated with Dirt Track Racing in New York State managing stock car tracks at Penn Can, Five Mile Point, and Afton Raceway. In 1995, Jim and Nancy moved to Franklin to manage Southampton Speedway and later Southside Speedway. Jim was a member of River of Life Baptist Church and Charles R. Younts American Legion Post #73.
A devoted family man, Jim leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years Nancy Harman Randall; a daughter Susan R. Iseminger (Sean) of Stafford, VA; two sons James C. Randall (Bobbie Jo) of Binghamton, NY and Richard C. Randall of Franklin, VA; seven grandchildren Rebecca, Emily and Jonathan Iseminger, Jesse, Kaitlynn, and Brayden Randall, and Cody Randall; a brother-in-law Carl Bales of Clearwater, FL; and two sisters-in-law Judith Rogers and Susan Nixon (Bill) all of Binghamton, NY.
A Funeral will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Cornette officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Poplar Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday in the funeral home. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 2, 2019