James Patrick Lane
Binghamton - James Patrick Lane, age 67, of Binghamton, New York passed away on September 26, 2019 while vacationing in Cape May, New Jersey with his life partner, Corinna Johnson. Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mildred (Page) Lane and Enos Lane. He is survived by daughters, Rebecca Molloy and her husband Peter Molloy and daughter Eve, and Jessica Lane-Rwabukwisi and her husband, Felix Rwabukwisi and son Zander; his sisters, Marjorie Corse and her husband James Corse, and Judith Andel and her husband David Andel and son, Patrick Lane. Jim was born on October 15, 1951 and has lived in Binghamton his entire life. His leadership and devotion to his family, church, community and workplace were remarkable. He often was a voice of wisdom and calm, providing guidance and tasteful humor during transition and difficult times in life. Jim had a wonderful way with words and used his wit and charm to make people laugh and to share stories. He was an avid reader of current events and history, an enthusiastic Mets fan and loved the outdoors; he seldom went a day without a walk with his beloved dog, Boonie. Jim influenced the lives of many people throughout the community. He was a man of his word and served others with his whole heart, whether it was as a children's softball coach or the leader of the Lord's Table, Tuesday Community Dinner at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Jim cherished all of his friendships with colleagues and clients at KAMAN Industrial Technologies and his teammates in tennis, softball and basketball. Most of all, Jim was devoted to his family and was a constant source of love, guidance and care. We are comforted to know that Jim is walking with Boonie, watching a Mets game with his mom and having a beer with his dad. A Funeral service will be held 10 AM Thursday October 3, 2019 at The Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church-308 Main Street, Johnson City, New York. Burial will be at the conveience of the family in Chenango Valley Cemetery. Friends may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, NY Wednesday from 3-6 PM. Friends wishing may make memorial donations to The Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church-308 Main Street, Johnson City, New York 13790. In memory of James Patrick Lane.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019