James Pollak
Weddington - James Martin Pollak, 63, of Weddington, NC, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019.
He was born June 4, 1956 in Binghamton, NY to Marie Pollak and the late John Pollak.
Jim grew up in Vestal, NY and is a graduate of Vestal High School.
Jim proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and after his service he went to work with Duke Energy. Jim loved the outdoors and liked skiing, biking, running and especially loved to play golf.
Jim is survived by his wife Miriam; daughter Addie (Lee) Williams; Mother Marie Pollak, brother Greg (Susan) Pollak, stepchildren John Timmons, Scott Timmons and Anna Ludden. He also is survived by his beloved grandchildren Cody, Caroline and Julia Williams, step-grandchildren Dock, Tide, Brennen and Gatlin Timmons.
Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019