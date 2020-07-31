James R. Heath, Jr.
Binghamton - James R. Heath, Jr, 60, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully at Lourdes Hospital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He is predeceased by his father James in 2004. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Amy, mother, Peg Helt, his children Josh Heath (Micaela Lusk) and Sarah Heath, siblings William Heath and Linda Heath and many close cousins, aunts and uncles.
Jim was dedicated employee of BAE for 38 years. He was a very active member and trustee of the Binghamton Rifle Club, enjoyed riding his '03 Harley, an occasional golfer and had never met a campfire he didn't enjoy.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jim's memory can be made to the Binghamton Rifle Club or to a charity of your choice
.
Private burial services will be at the families convenience.