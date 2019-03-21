|
James R. Kolba, Jr.
York, PA - James R. Kolba, Jr., 49, of York, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Kristin (Rogers) Kolba.
Jim was born, November 21, 1969, in Johnson City, New York and was the son of Judy Kolba of Binghamton, NY.
In 1987, he graduated from Chenango High School in Binghamton, NY. He was employed as an operating engineer with the Local Union 542. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Manchester, PA.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kristin of Mount Wolf; his daughter, Ava Kolba of Mount Wolf; his mother Judy of Binghamton, NY and his aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life service will begin at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be his pastor, Reverend James Parker. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf, PA. A service for Jim will be held in Binghamton at a later date. The date, time, and location will be announced in the future.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2019