|
|
James R. Kolba, Jr.
Manchester, PA - A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at House of Reardon, 25 Grant Street, Binghamton, New York, 13905 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM for James Kolba who passed away on March 17, 2019, at his home in Manchester, PA.
He was employed by Local 542 as an operating engineer. Jim was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Manchester, PA.
Jim is survived by his mother, Judy, daughter, Ava, and her mother Kristen and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Please come and share your memories.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf, PA.
To share memories of Jim please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019