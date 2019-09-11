Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Lancaster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Lancaster Obituary
James R. Lancaster

Binghamton - James R. Lancaster 82, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Alvin and Jennie Lancaster; brothers Chuck, William, and Jake Lancaster. He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Bowers (Hamed) ; son Thomas Lancaster; son Fred Fraley; daughter Amy (Dale) Knebel; son James (Liz) Lancaster; wife Brenda Lancaster; sister Betty Smith; grandchildren Anna, Amanda, Stanley, Bruce Bowers, Noah Beauparlant, Katie Wilbert (Nick) as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also surviving many other special people in his life, Stan Bowers, Paige Willes, Amy Willes, Hamed Al-ghanim Jr.; his special niece Gina Smith Donke, just to name a few. Jim was the proud owner of a landscaping company; it was his pride and joy. He enjoyed horse racing and spending time with his family at cookouts and family functions. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play and grow. He was a very strong and hard-working man that fought until he couldn't anymore. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1 until 2pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 2pm. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now