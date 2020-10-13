1/1
James R. Murray
Owego - James R. Murray, 77, of Owego passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, October 11, 2020. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Elwood and Margaret Murray; brother, Fred Murray. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Murray; two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Maria Murray, Scott and Maryann Murray; four grandchildren, Maria, Joe, Francesca, Evan; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Jack Strope; sister-in-law, Jackie Murray; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim retired from IBM and Lockheed Martin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main Street, Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in James Murray's memory to Traci's Hope, P.O. Box 504, Apalachin, NY 13743 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC, 20090-1891. Condolences may be made to Jim's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
