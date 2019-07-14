|
James R. Schoonmaker
formerly Endicott - James R. Schoonmaker, 86, formerly of Endicott, NY died peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Peploe, six children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He served in the Navy and was a Korean War Veteran.
No memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made at the Florida Veterans Foundation.org in his memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 14 to July 15, 2019