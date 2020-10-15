1/
James R. Stupp
Endwell - James R. Stupp, 81, has passed away at home. Jim was the beloved husband and father to Solveig and his daughters, Arianna and Elissa. Arianna lives with her husband Dany and their children, Alexander and Rachel. Elissa lives with her husband Scott and their children, Charlotte and Elaina. Jim earned both a Bachelor and Master of Science degree from Clarkson University. For 45 years, he worked as a mechanical engineer for IBM/Huntsville, IBM/Owego, and later at Lockheed Martin which dovetailed nicely into his lifelong interest in aviation and space. Jim was always there for his family. He volunteered his time for the PTA, working on various fundraising events for his kids and grandkids. Jim served as a volunteer soccer coach for Endicott United Youth Soccer Association. He loved to attend his kids and grandkids sporting events, always cheering enthusiastically from the sidelines. One of his many talents was drawing. Jim will be so missed for his overall kindness, strong sense of right and wrong, and wicked dry wit. His family could always rely on him. He was loved and he will be missed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Jim's name, to a charity of your choice or the Alzheimer's Association at: Website:https://www.alz.org/ Address: 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
