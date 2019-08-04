Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
Apalachin - James A. Robinsky, 68 of Apalachin, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Robinsky. He is survived by his brother, John (Joy) Robinsky; his sister, Roxanne (Ronald) Chalker; his nephew, Michael Robinsky; also several cousins. He was an employee of New York State and a member of CSEA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Funeral services will be held Monday, 1:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with the Rev. Clarence F. Rumble, officiating. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Cemetery, Endwell, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Monday from 12 Noon until time of service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
