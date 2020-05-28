James Ruddy
James Ruddy

Endicott - James Ruddy, 64, of Endicott, passed away April 24 at Wilson Hospital after a brief illness. Throughout the years, Jim played in various bands around the Triple Cities and also worked at Eaton Sales. He was predeceased by his parents Joe and Marie Ruddy and is survived by his sister, Ellen Dent and nieces Amy and Erin of Syracuse, NY. There will be no calling hours. Expressions of sympathy in his memory can be made to the Binghamton Humane Society, Project Paw, or a charity of your choice.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
