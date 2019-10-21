|
James 'Jim' S. Ferguson
Owego - Jim Ferguson passed away suddenly but peacefully, in his favorite chair, at home, on October 18, 2019. He was 79. Jim is survived by his family, whom he considered his greatest asset: his wife Linda (Waterman) Ferguson, his sons and daughters-in-law: Jason and Sandi, Josh and Sarah and his grandchildren, whom he adored: Shayne, Meagan (Anthony), Elizabeth, Hannah and Oliver. Also surviving are his sisters: Marilyn Orre, Betty Lou (William) McNamara, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and Linda's sisters: Sharon Brown and Karen Partridge and many great friends.
At an early age Jim learned to be self-sufficient and independent… traits he carried with him throughout his life. He would very willingly lend a hand to anyone who might need help but never asked for help himself. During his high school years in Owego, he was a star football and basketball player. Following graduation, he then proudly served in the US Army from 1960-63. He retired as a supervisor from NY Telephone Company and never, ever, had a moment when he wasn't working or planning or mentoring (except when he was sleeping). He helped the Snapp Family Farm by raising their yearlings on his land; he cut down and split many trees from his land for use in the families outdoor furnaces as well as in the maple sugar shack he and Josh operated; also notable, in addition to providing for his own family in many, many ways, he was a mentor to many of his sons friends (you know who you are… including Dodge). And once his granddaughters began playing basketball in school, he quickly became 'Grandpa' to all of the team players…. never missing a game! All of these accomplishments were done in the quiet (well--almost) and unassuming manner, unique to Jim Ferguson. He also held a lifetime membership in Glen A Warner Post 1371 and membership in the Owego American Legion.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at 3 o'clock on Sat. Nov. 2, 2019 at the Hall in Owego where military honors will be accorded. If desired, kindly direct Memorials to Post 1371, Owego, NY 13827 or a in loving memory of Jim Ferguson. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valle is assisting with arrangements and Jim's guestbook may also be signed at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019