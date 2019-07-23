Services
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
Rte. 17c West
Owego, NY
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
Rte. 17c West
Owego, NY
James S. Shumway


1948 - 2019
James S. Shumway Obituary
James S. Shumway

Owego - James S. Shumway, 71 of Owego, NY passed away at home on Saturday July 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Strong) Shumway; his son, Christopher Shumway; his brother, Robert Shumway; his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and William Lewis; his three nieces, Rachel and Jeremy Schneider, Theresa and Matt Forsythe, Alysia Lewis; his mother-in-law, Ethel Strong and Eugene Vreeland; his brother-in-law, Harold David and Sheere Strong; his sisters-in-law, Kathy and Richard Lapcevich, Lynda and Mark Stickler; and their families. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Harold Strong. He was born in Endicott, NY on November 14, 1948, the son of the late Francis Stuart and Ruth (Koch) Shumway. After graduation, Jim began work at Stackmore Company in Owego and then continued on to work as Head Building Maintenance Mechanic for Waverly Central Schools, retiring after 38 years of service. He was thoughtful with his engineering skills and enjoyed working with electrical equipment, especially antique radios. Jim was a cat "charmer" and will be remembered for the joy he brought to others as "Santa Claus."

Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Friday July 26, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00pm. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00pm with John Vargason offering kind words of comfort. Those wishing may direct memorial contributions to the . Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 23, 2019
