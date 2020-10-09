1/1
James T. Gosney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James T. Gosney

Binghamton - James (Jimmy) Gosney, 66, of Binghamton, NY passed away October 6, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. James was born in Binghamton on June 25, 1954 to John and Jayne Gosney. He spent most of his life living on the South Side of Binghamton. James is survived by his mother, Jayne Gosney; his children Shalea (Scott) Foland of Vestal, NY and Alicia Gosney (Kyle Bates) of Chenango Forks, NY and his grandchildren Harper, Hadley and Hayden, Declan and Fiona. James also leaves behind his 6 siblings; Kevin (Mary) Gosney, Joanne Taylor, Jerry (Sharon) Gosney, Karen (Joe) Barnes, Joe (Martha) Gosney and Jackie (Chet) Kupiec, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. James was predeceased by his father, John Gosney. James' biggest joys in life were his daughters and his grandchildren. James was fortunate enough to come from a large and loving family, who will miss him dearly. James was a gentle giant who will be remembered for his unique and at times inappropriate sense of humor and his love of sports.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Thursday at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery, Johnson City.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved