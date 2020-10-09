James T. GosneyBinghamton - James (Jimmy) Gosney, 66, of Binghamton, NY passed away October 6, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. James was born in Binghamton on June 25, 1954 to John and Jayne Gosney. He spent most of his life living on the South Side of Binghamton. James is survived by his mother, Jayne Gosney; his children Shalea (Scott) Foland of Vestal, NY and Alicia Gosney (Kyle Bates) of Chenango Forks, NY and his grandchildren Harper, Hadley and Hayden, Declan and Fiona. James also leaves behind his 6 siblings; Kevin (Mary) Gosney, Joanne Taylor, Jerry (Sharon) Gosney, Karen (Joe) Barnes, Joe (Martha) Gosney and Jackie (Chet) Kupiec, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. James was predeceased by his father, John Gosney. James' biggest joys in life were his daughters and his grandchildren. James was fortunate enough to come from a large and loving family, who will miss him dearly. James was a gentle giant who will be remembered for his unique and at times inappropriate sense of humor and his love of sports.A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Thursday at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery, Johnson City.