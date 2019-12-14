|
|
James W. Flynn
Chenango Bridge - Jim Flynn of Chenango Bridge passed away after a brief illness at age 77. Jim was retired after a 38 year career as a civil engineer with the New York State Department of Transportation, countless miles of roads and bridges throughout DOT Region 9 are a testament to a life's work that he truly enjoyed. After retirement Jim worked for the New York State Emergency Management Office, assisting organizations and municipalities with post disaster damage assessment, and was especially proud to have worked in New York assisting the City in the assessment of damage in the months following September 11th. Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served with land and carrier based squadrons as an air crewman during the cold war, flying in early warning radar aircraft out of Iceland and carrier based anti-submarine warfare missions with the 6th Fleet. Permeating Jim's life was his dedication to the volunteer fire service. He is a past chief, former president and life member of the Chenango Bridge Fire Company, and was an instrumental leader in fundamentally transforming the fire service in Broome County, serving as the Chairman of the Broome County Fire Advisory board, appointing Broome County's first fire coordinator and transitioning Broome County's patchwork of emergency fire dispatching into a centralized system that was the predecessor of today's 911 emergency management system. Jim also served as the president of the Broome County Firefighters' Association and as an active member on committees of the New York State Association of Fire Chief's and Central New York Firemen's Association.
A lifelong Yankee fan, avid golfer, fisherman and boater, Jim enjoyed countless hours outdoors fishing with his wife Barbara on Cayuga Lake and on the shores and waterways of south Florida in the winter; and also enjoyed the many trips and travels he and Barbara shared together.
Jim was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He is predeceased by his sister Mary (Micki) Bokman, and leaves behind his wife of 51 years Barbara (Spak) Flynn, his children James S. Flynn and wife Trish of Syracuse, Catherine Flynn and husband Joseph Corridori of Syracuse, Robert Flynn and wife Jackie of Chenango Bridge, his grandchildren Shannon, Riley, Jack, Thomas, Joey and Bobby; his sister Sylvia Tupy, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, December 17th from 3 to 6 pm at Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, December 18th at St. Patrick's Church, 9 Leroy St, Binghamton, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ; St. Patrick's Church, 9 Leroy St., Binghamton, NY 13905 and; Memorial Sloan Kettering,1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019