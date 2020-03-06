|
James W. McCaffery, Jr.
Apalachin - James William McCaffery, Jr. 82, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2020. He was predeceased by wife, Eileen, and his sisters, Joan (Ira) Tuthill and Marilyn (Leonard) Greene. He is survived by his brother Thomas, his sons James and John (Vicki) McCaffery, his daughters Maureen Lohmeyer and Patti (Ronald) Hansen, grandchildren Christopher (Lori), Rachel, and Ashley Lohmeyer, and his great-granddaughter Ella Lohmeyer.
Jim was born March 17, 1937, in Greenport, New York, in the heart of Long Island's north fork farm country, to James and Lillian McCaffery. Following a brief apprenticeship as a carpenter, he joined the US Navy and served aboard the LST Walworth County in the Mediterranean as a radio operator, supporting the Marines in the Lebanon Crisis of 1958. After the completion of his Navy service, he was hired by IBM and moved to the Southern Tier, where he forged a career as a customer engineer and technical writer. Jim retired from IBM in 1991 and founded Mack's Tackle Service Center, serving the upstate sporting community by selling fishing accessories and repairing rods and reels. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan, a history buff, a patriot, and a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
The family will receive friends, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Apalachin. Burial will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020