Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
(607) 625-3010
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:30 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James McCaffery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. McCaffery Jr.


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. McCaffery Jr. Obituary
James W. McCaffery, Jr.

Apalachin - James William McCaffery, Jr. 82, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2020. He was predeceased by wife, Eileen, and his sisters, Joan (Ira) Tuthill and Marilyn (Leonard) Greene. He is survived by his brother Thomas, his sons James and John (Vicki) McCaffery, his daughters Maureen Lohmeyer and Patti (Ronald) Hansen, grandchildren Christopher (Lori), Rachel, and Ashley Lohmeyer, and his great-granddaughter Ella Lohmeyer.

Jim was born March 17, 1937, in Greenport, New York, in the heart of Long Island's north fork farm country, to James and Lillian McCaffery. Following a brief apprenticeship as a carpenter, he joined the US Navy and served aboard the LST Walworth County in the Mediterranean as a radio operator, supporting the Marines in the Lebanon Crisis of 1958. After the completion of his Navy service, he was hired by IBM and moved to the Southern Tier, where he forged a career as a customer engineer and technical writer. Jim retired from IBM in 1991 and founded Mack's Tackle Service Center, serving the upstate sporting community by selling fishing accessories and repairing rods and reels. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan, a history buff, a patriot, and a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

The family will receive friends, Monday, March 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Apalachin. Burial will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -