James W. (Jim) Moore
James (Jim) W. Moore

Endicott - James (Jim) W. Moore of Endicott, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Byron and Agnes Moore. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Evelyn Moore and his four daughters: Kathleen (Larry) Forker, Diane (Chris) Close, Kathy "Buffy" (Dave) Beckwith and Amy (Chris) Priddy. His grandchildren: Angela (Ron) Comer, Heather (Brent) Rumsey, Bryan (Liz) Close, Andrew Forker and Cailtlin Cottone, Nicole and (Andrew) Mandeville, Robbie Black and Alexandra Laubert, Sophie and Madeline Priddy along with five great grandchildren and his 2 brothers Byron (Eleanor) Moore Jr., Richard (Loretta) Moore, and many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Europe and with his family to the Caribbean, spending time with family, fishing, golfing, singing Barbershop with the Southerntiersmen, watching the New York Yankees, and attending the Countryside Christian Church with his wife where he sang in the choir. He graduated from Binghamton Central HS and BCC. He served in The National Guard for 8 years and worked at GE in Syracuse and Connecticut. He started young as a salesman going door to door at the age of 8 to sell homemade doughnuts. In 1964, Jim and his brother Byron started Moore's Tire Sales. He progressed to being such a good salesman that at one point, Jim famously sold the spare tire to someone right out of his own vehicle. They owned and operated their upstate NY business for 45 years. They started selling tires out of a moving van and finished as one of the largest wholesale tire companies in all of New York State. By doing so, James was able to provide for his family and many others along the way, this was one of his greatest joys of all. He routinely would give to people who had less than him, even when the family didn't have much of their own. As the company became more successful he never lost sight of helping others who needed things more than he did. He had a kind and giving heart. He truly lived the American Dream. Private Services were held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of James Moore to his favorite charity, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
