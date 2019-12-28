|
|
James "Jimmy" Wayman
Binghamton - James "Jimmy" S. Wayman died Thursday, December 26, 2019, 13 days after his 66th birthday. A special-needs adult, Jimmy struggled throughout life with multiple disabilities, but seldom complained. He is predeceased by his mother, Ida Wayman, two uncles Floyd Sackett and Donald Lynch, his aunt Marion Sackett, and his aunt Georgia Lynch, who loved and cared for Jimmy, teaching us through her example that everyone should be treated equally. Jimmy is also predeceased by cousins Donna Trebilcock, Beverly Lynch, and Ronald Lynch. He is survived by several first cousins including Bill Wayman, Shirley Hadley, Kathleen Moebes, Robert Lynch, Myron Sackett, and Bonnie Hanyon, as well as other family members.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Monsignor Michael T. Meagher officiating. Interment will follow services in Chenango Valley Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of services. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019