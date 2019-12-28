Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wayman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimmy" Wayman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jimmy" Wayman Obituary
James "Jimmy" Wayman

Binghamton - James "Jimmy" S. Wayman died Thursday, December 26, 2019, 13 days after his 66th birthday. A special-needs adult, Jimmy struggled throughout life with multiple disabilities, but seldom complained. He is predeceased by his mother, Ida Wayman, two uncles Floyd Sackett and Donald Lynch, his aunt Marion Sackett, and his aunt Georgia Lynch, who loved and cared for Jimmy, teaching us through her example that everyone should be treated equally. Jimmy is also predeceased by cousins Donna Trebilcock, Beverly Lynch, and Ronald Lynch. He is survived by several first cousins including Bill Wayman, Shirley Hadley, Kathleen Moebes, Robert Lynch, Myron Sackett, and Bonnie Hanyon, as well as other family members.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Monsignor Michael T. Meagher officiating. Interment will follow services in Chenango Valley Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of services. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -