|
|
James Wood
Susquehanna, PA - James E. Wood, age 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 19, 2019. James is survived by his son, Colby (Dawn) Wood, two grandsons Alex and Aaron Wood, residing in Shavertown PA and his sister Carol Ann Deming of Spencer NY.
He was predeceased by his father, Earnest and mother, Ella Rhea Wood.
Jim was a 34 year US Navy Veteran with his active duty time and reserve time. He served on the USS Saratoga (CV-60).
Additionally, his multiple professional careers included NYSEG, professional photographer, and a longstanding owner/operator of local firearms & ammunition retail shop.
He was an active member of the Canawacta Rod & Gun Club, USS Saratoga (CV-60) Association, Marine Corps League, American Legion and VFW.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2pm -5pm at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave., Susquehanna, PA.
A memorial service will be held at 5pm at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Setzer officiating. Following a short reception will be conducted at the Susquehanna American Legion Post #86 from 6 to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Marine Corps League, American Legion or VFW.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 22, 2019