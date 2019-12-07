|
James Zaharakos
James Zaharakos 74 passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, at the NYS Veterans' Home in Oxford.
He was predeceased by his brothers John and Peter.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristina M. Zaharakos and Joseph Gelunas, his son, Nicholas Zaharakos, two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Michael (Anna) Zaharakos and their children, Athena and Eva of Michigan; Nicholas (Joann) Zaharakos of Westchester; and Nilsa Zaharakos of Brooklyn, two sisters, Antoinette (Maureen) Zaharakos of Brooklyn and Elena (Katuk Arkaysa) Zaharakos and their son, Aristotle of Brooklyn.
James was retired from Local #147 in the Bronx as a sand hog (tunneller). He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid cook and volunteered his talents to providing meals for veterans through the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts in Forest Hills in Queens. He enjoyed fishing with his family and friends' in Brooklyn.
A graveside service will be offered by Father Evagoras Constantinides, pastor of Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral of Brooklyn on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:30pm at Cypress Hills Cemetery, Brooklyn.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019