Jamie S. Simpson



(Sept. 14, 1967 -



June 14, 2020)



Jamie S. Simpson, 52, is predeceased by his parents Robert and Wanda Simpson. Jamie is survived by his brothers Robert (Karen) Terboss and Gerald (Kimberly) Terboss, and his sister Melonie (Melissa) Terboss. Jamie is also survived by his granddaughter Miley and his girlfriend Billiejo. He is survived by many other family members and friends.



Jamie was an avid bowler and pool player. He was involved with dirt-track racing. Jamie was a life-long Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Due to COVID, there will be a celebration of life at a later time.









