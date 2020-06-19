Jamie S. Simpson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie S. Simpson

(Sept. 14, 1967 -

June 14, 2020)

Jamie S. Simpson, 52, is predeceased by his parents Robert and Wanda Simpson. Jamie is survived by his brothers Robert (Karen) Terboss and Gerald (Kimberly) Terboss, and his sister Melonie (Melissa) Terboss. Jamie is also survived by his granddaughter Miley and his girlfriend Billiejo. He is survived by many other family members and friends.

Jamie was an avid bowler and pool player. He was involved with dirt-track racing. Jamie was a life-long Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Due to COVID, there will be a celebration of life at a later time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved