Jan J. Zajac
Jan J. Zajac

Binghamton - Jan J Zajac of Binghamton, NY passed away while asleep in his recliner on February 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Irene (Perlick) Zajac and his brother in law, Daniel Behm. Jan is survived by his wife, Donna Miller-Zajac; son, Aaron, and fiancée Laura; daughter, Rebecca, and sister, Michalene Zajac Behm. Jan served in the Army and graduated from Penn State Wilkes-Barre before moving to Binghamton and working for several local industries. Family was most important to Jan; he was loyal, dependable and always supportive. His favorite activities were kayaking, especially in the Adirondacks and the Delaware River, being with friends and helping with home construction projects. Jan will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A private memorial service will be held due to Covid-19.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
