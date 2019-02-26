Services
Jan (Sweet) Sherwood-Brown Obituary
Jan (Sweet) Sherwood-Brown

- - Jan (Sweet) Sherwood-Brown, 62 years, passed away unexpectedly in February 2019. She is survived by her wonderful sons, Sean Sherwood and Shane Sherwood; sister, Deborah Sweet Richards, brother, Brad Sweet, brother, Gary Sweet; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Sheldon and Sara Josephine (Gibson) Sweet and her brother Craig. Jan grew up on Brook Street in Newark Valley, NY and graduated from Newark Valley Central School in 1975. Through her passion for hair styling, she loved helping women look beautiful and helping them to feel better about themselves. Jan will be remembered for her positive attitude, good heart, and perseverance.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm, with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00pm. Please share your memories at

www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2019
