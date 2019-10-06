|
|
Jane A. Wittman
Binghamton - Jane Wittman died October 1, 2019. On September 9 she suffered a stroke, a devastating heart attack and a fall resulting in a broken hip. She is now at peace in the loving arms of her Lord & Saviour. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Pearl Wittman. She is survived by her twin sister, Joan. Today there is a great emptiness in Joan's life but she shared almost 88 years of joyous companionship with Jane. Jane worked for 37 years at General Electric. She was a member of The Beaver Lake Association where the family had a cottage for 75 years. She had such great friends there and many visited her in the hospital. Jane was a long time member of Main Street Baptist Church. She had many cherished friends in the former Mizpah class and weekly Bible study group taught by Joan. Special thanks go to Linda Holmes for her love and support for Joan, Harvey McFall who kept cottage and home in tip top shape for 40+ years and was always ready to dry a tear, for neighbor Joanna who spent numerous hours with Jane at the hospital for Dan Smith, neighbor, who helped with the yard and many other tasks, for Melissa and Mike, neighbors always ready to support us when needed and to very very special friends, Ron and Sue Rambo who were and have been on continuous call. Also special thanks for the exceptional care given to Jane by all who worked on the 6th floor at Lourdes Seton Hospital. There will be no calling hours at Jane's request. Funeral arrangements are by Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, Entombment will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019