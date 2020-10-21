Jane (Fitzmartin) CaryVestal - Jane (Fitzmartin) Cary, 93, of Vestal, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John F. Cary; her parents, Anna (Hickey) Fitzmartin and Francis Fitzmartin; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) and Robert Mahady, Esther and Al Whitaker; her brother -in-law and sister-in-law Leo and Marion Cary. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jane (Donald) Barvinchak, Binghamton and Colleen Badger (Michael Bauman), Williamsville, NY. She is also survived by her caring and loving nieces and nephew and a host of cousins.Jane was a devoted and loving wife and mother who had the kindest heart and showed us unconditional love every day of her life. She lived the past two years at Good Shepherd Fairview Home where she was treated with kindness and respect. Thank you to all who cared for her. She is reunited with Jack, the love of her life and is at peace after living a long and full life. She was a devout Catholic and prayed the Rosary every day.A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.