Jane Cole
Owego - On Friday, October 2nd, Jane Cole, age 92, passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Howard Cole, her parents Dwight and Cora Anderson, and her brother, Raymond (Buzzie) Anderson. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Cole, Eileen (Chuck) Selnekovic, and Norma (James) McFadden, and her three beloved grandchildren, Kyle Seymour, Marley McFadden, and Devon McFadden. Jane was born and raised in Candor, NY, graduating from Candor Central School. She worked for several years in Saratoga, NY, as well as Owego. She and Howard operated a dairy farm in North Owego for 35 years where they raised their three daughters. She loved the special get togethers they had up to the farm with family and friends. It was during this time that she fought a long, and courageous battle with cancer. She was given little chance for survival. It was her strong will and determination to fight that gave her 50 more years to be with her family. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, sewing, and baking special cakes,but most of all she took great pride in being her grandchildren's greatest supporter at their baseball games and swim meets. She was one of the founding members of the Owego Girls Gymnastic Athletic Club. She was also very active in the Owego American Legion Auxiliary serving as Treasurer for 30 years. In her later years she volunteered at Fuddy Duddys Fudge where she was known as "Mom" to her extended Fuddy family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. For those unable to attend the services, we will live stream the services at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Please note: All social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Jane Cole's memory to Friends of Hospice - Tioga County, P.O. Box 638, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Jane's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.