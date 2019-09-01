|
|
Jane Dorothea McGuire
- - Jane Dorothea McGuire passed away on Wednesday, August 28 at the age of 85. Jane is predeceased by her parents Dorothea Claire Greaves and Walter Rodgers McGuire and her sister Anne McGuire Robinson. Jane is survived by her four children Andrew Robert Dickinson of San Francisco, Suzanne Dickinson and husband Steve of Seattle, Elissa Jane Blake and husband John of Kernersville, NC and Thomas Alan Dickinson and wife Cassandra of Sacramento and her eight grandchildren Jakob, Samuel, Castle, Harley, Olivia, Sage, Henry and Evelyn. Jane was born in Franklin Massachusetts on August 27, 1934. She graduated from Boston University in Nursing in 1956. She went on to earn a Ph.D. from Cornell University in 1993. She worked at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania as a Professor in Nursing. One of her greatest joys later in her life was her interests and friendships within the local fiber guild.
The celebration of Jane's life will be held Friday, September 6th at 11am at the Polish Community Center at 347 Prospect Street, Binghamton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 1, 2019