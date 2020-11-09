Jane E BurgherBinghamton - Jane Burgher,92, of Binghamton, passed away Sunday November 8,2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Bradford Burgher, her parents Burton and Ina Driscoll, her niece Rene Stewart, and nephew Vance Linnell. She is survived by her sister Janet Betts of Vestal. Brothers Ron (Melitta) Driscoll of Florida, Don (Fran) Driscoll PA. Nieces Diane Becker, NY, Tina Taylor, Florida, Nephews Rex Driscoll, Don Driscoll, Todd Driscoll, and Kirk Driscoll. Jane was a retired employee of General-Electric in Westover with many years of service. She enjoyed bowling, sailing, sewing. piano playing, and watching old movies. Burial will be private at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.