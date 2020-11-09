1/
Jane E. Burgher
Binghamton - Jane Burgher,92, of Binghamton, passed away Sunday November 8,2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Bradford Burgher, her parents Burton and Ina Driscoll, her niece Rene Stewart, and nephew Vance Linnell. She is survived by her sister Janet Betts of Vestal. Brothers Ron (Melitta) Driscoll of Florida, Don (Fran) Driscoll PA. Nieces Diane Becker, NY, Tina Taylor, Florida, Nephews Rex Driscoll, Don Driscoll, Todd Driscoll, and Kirk Driscoll. Jane was a retired employee of General-Electric in Westover with many years of service. She enjoyed bowling, sailing, sewing. piano playing, and watching old movies. Burial will be private at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
