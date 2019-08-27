|
Jane Elizabeth Maxwell (Copp)
Vestal - Jane Elizabeth Copp Maxwell, 87 of Vestal, N.Y. went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, August 25th at the Mercy House in Endicott, N.Y. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Earl Copp and Anna Soper, her brothers Richard Treat and Earl "Junior" Copp, and her son Timothy Maxwell. Jane is survived by her 2 sons, Michael Maxwell of Vestal N.Y, Kevin Maxwell (Lisa Tripp) of Johnson City N.Y, and daughter Ann Maxwell of Rock Hill S.C. She is also survived by her granddaughter Jessica (Joe) George of Whitney Point N.Y, grandson David Griffith (Brittany) of Chenango Bridge N.Y. and granddaughter Sophie Tesla (Maxwell). She had 3 great grandchildren; Ethan and Skylar George, and Juilette Griffith. Also survived by 2 brothers and 3 sisters, Charles Copp (Debra Barker) of California, Glenn Copp (Cindy) of Florida , Phyllis Post Hackling of New York , Janette Wood (William) of Texas , Patricia Copp of New York and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jane was born on November 1, 1931 in Endicott, N.Y. She graduated from U-E High School, Endicott, N.Y. in 1949 with B.C. comic guy Johnny Hart. She was a registered nurse, worked and taught at Broome Developmental Center and she also volunteered at numerous organizations such as Meals on Wheels, SOS Shelter, Moms House, and Hospice. She enjoyed reading, writing and wrote many Christian articles that been published and also she wrote a book called the Lifelines For Caregivers which became a nationwide book. She enjoyed traveling and visited many different places. Jane was a mom to us all—She lived her life full of grace, and compassion - She will always be remembered for her unconditional love uncompromising heart. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 1:00pm at New Life Ministries, 201 Hill Ave, Endicott. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00am until the time of the service at New Life Ministries. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane's memory to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019