Jane F. (Barno) Coleman
Endwell - Jane F. (Barno) Coleman, 76, of Endwell, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Steve and Sophia (Kozlowski) Barno, brother John Barno, brothers in law Bernard Eck and Thomas Closser, and her infant daughter. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mike Coleman; her children, Michele Coleman and husband Devon Morrison, David Coleman and wife Kara Mollis, Stephanie (Greg) Johnson; 12 grandchildren, Jordan Barnes; Calvin, Dylan and Tyler McClammy; Troy and Camille Morrison; Victoria, Abigail, Mattingly and Phoebe Johnson; Sofia and Luca Coleman; and a future great grandson who will be born in May; her sisters Marilyn Eck, Barbara (Jack) Haley, Elaine Closser; brother in law and sister in law Patrick and Jeanette Coleman; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jane was Valedictorian of Seton Catholic High School class of 1961. She was a member of St. Ambrose Church, Endicott. She was a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service, with 30 years of service, 26 years as Post Master in Maine, NY. She was very devoted to her grandchildren and enjoyed working part time at the Hooper Road Weis Market.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 A. M. at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave., Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott, Friday from 4 - 7 P. M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane's memory to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020