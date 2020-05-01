Jane Laven



Chenango Bridge - Jane Laven, age 97, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born October 16, 1922, in Binghamton, New York, to John and Madeline O'Donnell. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Laven; her parents; brother Edmund O'Donnell; sister Sally Elliott; and a grandson, Patrick Laven. She is survived by her children Richard (Judy), Gary, Brian (Mary Ann), Sally Hartmann, and Suzanne (Rick) Sigler; 10 grandchildren, Heidi, Brian, Rory, Anita, Julie, Natalie, Emily, Timothy, Christopher and Kevin; and 7 great-grandchildren, Kailynn, Levi, Laikynn, Lucas, Jackson, Natalia, and Christopher, Jr. Jane's family would like to extend their gratitude to the South Tower staff at Willow Point Nursing Home.



A Private Graveside Service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.













