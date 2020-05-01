Jane Laven
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Laven

Chenango Bridge - Jane Laven, age 97, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born October 16, 1922, in Binghamton, New York, to John and Madeline O'Donnell. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Laven; her parents; brother Edmund O'Donnell; sister Sally Elliott; and a grandson, Patrick Laven. She is survived by her children Richard (Judy), Gary, Brian (Mary Ann), Sally Hartmann, and Suzanne (Rick) Sigler; 10 grandchildren, Heidi, Brian, Rory, Anita, Julie, Natalie, Emily, Timothy, Christopher and Kevin; and 7 great-grandchildren, Kailynn, Levi, Laikynn, Lucas, Jackson, Natalia, and Christopher, Jr. Jane's family would like to extend their gratitude to the South Tower staff at Willow Point Nursing Home.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved