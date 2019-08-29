Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Clair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Louise Clair


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Louise Clair Obituary
Jane Louise Clair

Binghamton - Jane Louise Clair, 66, passed away Tuesday morning August 27, 2019 at home with her family. Jane was born December 10, 1952 in Quincy, Illinois to William and Margery Vandament. Early on, Jane moved with her family from Jacksonville, Illinois to Racine, Wisconsin and Amherst, Massachusetts, before settling in Binghamton in the early 1960's. She attended Binghamton High and went to Plattsburgh State where she graduated with a B.S. in Anthropology in 1974. She met her husband, Verne, at college freshman year and they were married in Binghamton in 11/74. They adopted a son, Austin in 3/87. Jane worked from 1976 to 1995 at Planned Parenthood, Binghamton as a Public Relations Director and Advocate in Albany. She loved literature, film, and the arts, and even wrote 2 novels in the late 1990's. Her keen wit and acute intelligence remained with her all her life. The love of her life was her husband, daughter-in-law, Emily, and particularly her son. She fought a valiant fight for over 3 years. All her friends and family love her and miss her. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now