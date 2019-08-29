|
Jane Louise Clair
Binghamton - Jane Louise Clair, 66, passed away Tuesday morning August 27, 2019 at home with her family. Jane was born December 10, 1952 in Quincy, Illinois to William and Margery Vandament. Early on, Jane moved with her family from Jacksonville, Illinois to Racine, Wisconsin and Amherst, Massachusetts, before settling in Binghamton in the early 1960's. She attended Binghamton High and went to Plattsburgh State where she graduated with a B.S. in Anthropology in 1974. She met her husband, Verne, at college freshman year and they were married in Binghamton in 11/74. They adopted a son, Austin in 3/87. Jane worked from 1976 to 1995 at Planned Parenthood, Binghamton as a Public Relations Director and Advocate in Albany. She loved literature, film, and the arts, and even wrote 2 novels in the late 1990's. Her keen wit and acute intelligence remained with her all her life. The love of her life was her husband, daughter-in-law, Emily, and particularly her son. She fought a valiant fight for over 3 years. All her friends and family love her and miss her. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019