Jane Marie HettingerEndicott - Jane Marie (Love) Hettinger was unexpectedly called to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17th at the age of 73 years old. Jane was born August 28th, 1946. She is survived by her loving husband and soulmate, her "sweets", of 56 years David B. Hettinger, her three loving children David (Diana) Hettinger, Aurora CO; Joy (Terry) Zimmer, Oneonta NY; Benjamin (Kari) Hettinger, Endicott NY; nine grandchildren, David, Joseph, Kristy, Wilson, Tucker, Paul, Rebecca, Austin, Taylor; her sisters Marge (Glenn) Kelley, Linda (Robert) Williams, Bonnie (William) Johnson and many other close loved ones. She is predeceased by their daughter Kristen Hettinger, and her parents John and Mildred Love. Jane's most honored title was "Grandma", she loved bragging to others about how proud she was of each and every one of them. She was an integral part of Union Center United Methodist Church outreach and passed her faith along to many others, including her grandchildren through Sunday Sermons. She was an avid quilter, a hobby she and her sisters loved to share, and also loved to play the piano. She also was an amazing cook, and spent hours in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for family gatherings. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.