|
|
Jane Marie (Sitterley) Lashway
- - Your wings were ready but our hearts still are not, Jane Marie (Sitterley) Lashway, born on the 13th day of February 1943 passed into eternal rest on July 26, 2019, in Canandaigua, New York.
On October 24, 1959, she married the love of her life Albert Lashway, who predeceased her in August of 2004. They made a home for them and their five children in Oxford, NY, just up the road from the Lashway Family Farm in which they shared their love of farming with other beloved members of the family.
Jane is survived by her devoted daughters and their families: Tina and Gary Jensen of Lansing, NC (Heather, Kenny, Mandy, Brandon, Zada, Krista, Casey, Luke, Chad) Tammy and Darwin Wood of Victor, NY (Jennifer, Neville, Brielle, Kimberly, Chris), Teri Ratcliff of Oswego, NY (Nathan, Natasha, Noah) and Tanya Marshman of Oxford, NY (Thomas and Troy). Also, surviving are her admired brother, Cliff Sitterley of Johnson City, NY and loving sister, Alice Valentine of Binghamton, NY as well as many loyal nieces, nephews, in-laws and kind friends
Jane was pre-deceased by beloved members of her family: parents, Evelyn and Paul Sitterley, brother, Neal Sitterley, son, Timothy "Timmy" Lashway, and son-in-law, Jake Ratcliff.
Jane was known as Lover, Mom, Sis, Janie-Belle, Aunt Jane, Lady Jane, Granny-Ma, Grammy, Gram cracker, GiGi, or GG or the best cook in town. She could entertain, bake, cater, decorate with the best, loving every minute in the kitchen. She enjoyed BINGO nights with friends, quilting, crafts, reading, gambling and spending time with family including rides on four-wheelers, chatting, dancing and being one of the kids! She always looked forward to hunting season when Albert would bring friends and family to the home for the morning buffet.
Please join the family in celebrating Jane's life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main Street Oxford, NY. Calling hours 11:00 AM -1:00 PM and 4:00 PM-6: 00 PM with a service immediately following. A dinner gathering in Jane's honor will follow at the St. Paul's Community Center, 32 Main St, Oxford, NY. Memorial contributions in Jane's memory can be made to the Oxford Fire Department, PO Box 572, Oxford, NY 13830 or Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456-1336.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 30, 2019