Jane P. Walsh
Brackney, PA - Jane Patricia (Waters) Walsh, 89, of Hillcrest, NY passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. She is reunited with her loving husband, Vincent H. Walsh; grandson, Adam T. Walsh, step-grandson, Mario Masciarelli; parents Clara and James Waters, and Kathleen Waters; brothers and sisters, James Waters, Robert (Babs) McDowell, Rosemary (Murtha) Lawrence, Jack Walsh, Alice Adams, and Kathleen Walsh. Jane is survived by her children Timothy (Shelly) Walsh, Tedmund (Mary) Walsh, Thomas (Kate) Walsh, Marianne (Dene) Rounds, Terance (Mirella) Walsh, Lorrainne (Thomas) Spencer, and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Simonds. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, her much loved brother's-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Margaret McKeon, Donald Adams, many nieces and nephews, as well as her dogs Rambo and Clancy. A celebration of Jane's life will start on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home at 141 Main Street, Binghamton, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Parish at 1049 Chenango Street, Binghamton, at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with her burial to follow. Many people Jane loved were impacted by Alzheimer's, so those wishing may make a memorial donation in Jane's name to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019