Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish
1049 Chenango Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane P. Walsh


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane P. Walsh Obituary
Jane P. Walsh

Brackney, PA - Jane Patricia (Waters) Walsh, 89, of Hillcrest, NY passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. She is reunited with her loving husband, Vincent H. Walsh; grandson, Adam T. Walsh, step-grandson, Mario Masciarelli; parents Clara and James Waters, and Kathleen Waters; brothers and sisters, James Waters, Robert (Babs) McDowell, Rosemary (Murtha) Lawrence, Jack Walsh, Alice Adams, and Kathleen Walsh. Jane is survived by her children Timothy (Shelly) Walsh, Tedmund (Mary) Walsh, Thomas (Kate) Walsh, Marianne (Dene) Rounds, Terance (Mirella) Walsh, Lorrainne (Thomas) Spencer, and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Simonds. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, her much loved brother's-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Margaret McKeon, Donald Adams, many nieces and nephews, as well as her dogs Rambo and Clancy. A celebration of Jane's life will start on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home at 141 Main Street, Binghamton, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Parish at 1049 Chenango Street, Binghamton, at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with her burial to follow. Many people Jane loved were impacted by Alzheimer's, so those wishing may make a memorial donation in Jane's name to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now