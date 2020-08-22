1/1
Jane Staniszewski
Jane Staniszewski

Binghamton, NY - Jane Staniszewski, 85, of Binghamton passed away on Thursday August

20, 2020. She was predeceased by; her husband of 62 years, Henry; son Ray Ray; brother, Edward Jasinski; son-in-law Arnie Jones; and special friends, Al and Joanne Fabian. She is survived by; her two daughters, Debbie(Karl) Fink, Sharon Jones; two sons, Steve(Sara), Ed(Sonia); Granddaughter, Zoe Staniszewski; grandson Jonathan Ocasio; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family extends a special thank you to Al and Joanne Kumpon, Joy Stento, Jody Cruz, Lin Cole, Trudy Pratt, and Jeff Stanley. Jane was a devout Catholic, always saying the rosary and was a longtime parishioner of St. Andrew's and then Sts. John and Andrew Church, and a member of the Rosary Society. She was a caring and giving person. She worked at Head Start for 20 years. She was also a member of the Polka Paraders and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 1645 since 2006. She worked the election polls, Bingo and Annual Bazaar at the church and many American Legion functions.

The family will receive friends Monday August 24, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at Savage-Demarco Funeral Service, 338 Conklin Ave., Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be offered 3pm Tuesday, August 25 at Sts. John and Andrews Church, Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Express condolences at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jane can be made to the Parish of Saints John and Andrew, 7 Livingston St. Binghamton, NY 13903.










Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Savage-Demarco Funeral Service
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
Sts. John and Andrews Church
