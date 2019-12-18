|
Jane Treadwell
Chenango Forks - Jane Treadwell, of Chenango Forks, was taken to be with the Lord on December 17, 2019 at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Treadwell; daughter Marie Brooks; granddaughter, Amy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie and Thomas Mika, Grace and Joseph Donahue; sister, June Hanley; brother, Jack Stahl; sister-in-law, Ruth Stahl; brothers-in-law, Harold Pelham and Donald Griswold. She is survived by her sons, Terry (Belinda), James (Doreen) and John (Lisa) Treadwell; grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Treadwell, Steven (Shanna) Treadwell, Heather (Stephen) Vasina, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Rurey, Jessica and Daniel (Brandee) Treadwell, Kyle and Andrew Brooks; great grandchildren, Madison, Colin, Savannah Treadwell, Ethan and Ryan Vasina and Josie Rurey; sisters, Irene Foster and Jean Pelham; brother, James Stahl; brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Judith Stahl; brother-in-law, Robert Hanley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jane wants to thank Bonnie Whittaker, her dear friend, for being there for her. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She attended Berean Bible Church in Greene. Those wishing to contribute are asked kindly to consider the Berean Bible Church. A memorial service is to be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Berean Bible Church, 109 County Road 2, Greene, NY 13778. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019