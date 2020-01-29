|
|
Jane Wolfram
Port Crane - Jane Wolfram, 88, passed away on January 25, 2020 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2000. She is survived by her daughters Karen Dougherty, Nancy (Mike) McGowan, Susan (Daryl) Reynolds, Carol (Perry) Pasquale, Laurie (Steve) Ganoung, Roberta (Ken) Raymond; 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; sisters Joan and Shirley; and her best friend and gambling partner Esther. Jane worked at Lourdes caring for the babies in the nursery for many years. Her most enjoyable moments were spent at Sandy Pond with her husband and six girls. You could always find her playing one more round of slots at the casino. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and was always grateful for her great grandkids. She will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10am - 12pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. Funeral Service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions . Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020